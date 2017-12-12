December 12, 2017

CONSERVATIVE ICON SEES FOUR REASONS FOR A MOORE WIN: Dan Oliver has seen it all, heard it all. Former FTC Commissioner, chairman of the board for National Review during its golden Buckley era and much, much more.

In his Tuesday Washington Times column, Oliver lays out four imminently reasonable factors he thinks point to a Roy Moore win in today’s Alabama special election for the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Here’s Oliver’s opening: “First, the Moore story was broken by The Washington Post, which has little or no credibility among Trump supporters, who also tend to be Roy Moore supporters. Having savaged Donald Trump relentlessly, The Post is seen as a propaganda arm of the Democratic Party. Nevertheless, and ironically, The Post’s story on Mr. Moore may have been factually correct.”

Worth the click to get Oliver’s other three factors.