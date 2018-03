CLOSED MINDS IN MASSACHUSETTS HELP PROP UP PUTIN’S PLUTOCRACY: Environmentalists in Massachusetts and New York are determined to keep abundant U.S. energy resources “in the ground.” So what happens when the Northeast gets repeated bouts of unusually cold weather, as has been the case in 2018? Natural gas from Russia is unloaded in Bay State ports. There’s a protectionist union factor here, too. LifeZette’s Brendan Kirby has all the details.