November 17, 2017

In Finance We Call This a “Death Spiral”: Law School Won’t Admit New Students. Inside Higher Ed is reporting that Valparaiso University announced Thursday that its law school would no longer admit new students. The law school is more than 130 years old, but it has been struggling to enroll enough students to function. Only 29 new students enrolled this fall, down from more than 200 as recently as 2013.

Asked why the university didn’t follow the lead of Whittier and simply shut down the law school, [President] Heckler said, “We have a 138-year tradition and very strong people.” […] The university will consider locations anywhere in the country, he said. Further, it will consider affiliations with law schools that do not share the university’s faith, provided there is respect for the law school’s commitment to service. Faculty members would have to support the new location or partner, he said. Depending on location, accreditors and state agencies might also be involved in a review of any proposed change.

Good luck with that.