CHRISTMAS IN BASTOGNE 1944: Paratroopers walking past their dead comrades. A poignant photo. Over the weekend StrategyPage posted some other photos in its Battle of the Bulge commemorative series. I’ll try to post them later in the day.

RELATED: An Instapundit reader gets a thank you for helping correctly identify the Ardennes locale in a battle photo. Note the webmaster says he’ll contact the National Archives.