March 24, 2021

CHINA’S ALASKA AMBUSH OF THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION: The context.

The theatrics occurred at last week’s high-level U.S.-China talks. The talks — “face-losing debacle” describes the U.S. experience — took place on U.S. soil, in Anchorage, Alaska. So dub it the Alaska Ambush, a Chinese diplomatic and information warfare cocktail.

Ambush — isn’t that a tactic? A high-ranking Chinese Communist Party foreign policy official surprising a U.S. secretary of state indicates China seeks strategic advantages from the bashfest.