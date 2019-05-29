May 29, 2019

CHINA WANTS WAR WITH THE U.S.? No, this is not about trade war, this is about China being “prepared to fight a protracted war” against America. The Washington Free Beacon’s Bill Gertz — who, by the way, is likely the best informed, most honest journalist writing anywhere about China — quotes a knowledgeable Chinese expert on the four-minute video placed on a state-approved video-sharing service.

“This is not a joke from the CCP because they are really embedding a kind of a message in this video to prepare to confront the U.S.,” the expert, dissident Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui.

Wengui said the video may be part of the Chinese regime’s preparation for an assault on Taiwan, a confrontation with the U.S. military in the disputed South China Sea or a new crackdown on individual freedoms in Hong Kong.