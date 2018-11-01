November 1, 2018

CHINA PREPARES FOR HOT WAR AND LONG STRUGGLE:

As China’s economy modernized, the U.S. bet political liberalization would follow. International integration would moderate China’s Communists and a democracy focused on internal development and peaceful economic competition would emerge.

So much for optimism. The Communist dictatorship opted for imperial territorial expansion, most overtly in the South China Sea. However, its territorial aspirations in the Himalayas and the East China Sea are also aggressive.