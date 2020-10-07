October 7, 2020

CHINA CONFRONTS THE QUAD’S DIPLOMATIC AND MILITARY DOUBLE WHAMMY: The Quad — shorthand for the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue –Australia, Japan, India and the U.S.

For Beijing, the Quad’s formation and solidification is a nightmare — and China’s communist government has only itself to blame.

The column includes a short history of the The Quad’s formation and its solidification following the initial and very informal meeting in 2007.

This week The Quad held a foreign ministers meeting in Tokyo. SecState Pompeo’s opening remarks about the Chinese Communist Party’s “exploitation, corruption and coercion” were dead on.