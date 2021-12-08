«
»

December 8, 2021

CHINA AND RUSSIA: The Authoritarian-Imperialist Threat To World Peace

What we are witnessing in December 2021 are Russian and Chinese “power cocktails” mixing diplomacy with economic and military power. The cocktail goals: seeding moral weaknesses in democratic nations, exploiting sensational U.S. media, and manipulating the Biden administration.

The wages of weakness: the Afghanistan bugout and debacle exposed the Biden administration as pompous, militarily ignorant and inept.

Beyond December 2021? We will have to confront the troubling, deep history.

Posted by Austin Bay at 10:45 am
