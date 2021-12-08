December 8, 2021
CHINA AND RUSSIA: The Authoritarian-Imperialist Threat To World Peace
What we are witnessing in December 2021 are Russian and Chinese “power cocktails” mixing diplomacy with economic and military power. The cocktail goals: seeding moral weaknesses in democratic nations, exploiting sensational U.S. media, and manipulating the Biden administration.
The wages of weakness: the Afghanistan bugout and debacle exposed the Biden administration as pompous, militarily ignorant and inept.
Beyond December 2021? We will have to confront the troubling, deep history.
