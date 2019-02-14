February 14, 2019

CHILD LABOR PRODUCES MUCH OF THE WORLD’S CHOCOLATE: Valentine’s Day may be the day when more chocolate is consumed than on any other, but here’s a fact you may not know: Much of the world’s chocolate supply comes from the Ivory Coast in Africa and child labor is quite common in the industry there.

Both the industry and government there are working to change things for the better and there are some grounds for hope. The Heritage Foundation’s latest Index of Economic Freedom ranks the country as “moderately free” at number 78.

But there’s also this, according to Heritage: “Protection of property rights is fragile, and only 4 percent of land is titled. The judiciary is not independent, and judges are highly susceptible to external interference and bribes.

“Court cases are frequently postponed for years or decades with no clear explanation. Persistent corruption in the judiciary, police, military, customs, contract awards, tax offices, and other government institutions discourages investment.”

