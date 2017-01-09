January 9, 2017

HATERS GONNA HATE: A Window Into A Depraved Culture. Heather Mac Donald in City Journal on the Chicago Facebook torturers:

We live in Ta-Nehesi Coates’s America, characterized by the assumption that blacks are the eternal targets of lethal white oppression. Coates’s central thesis in Between the World and Me, his acclaimed phantasmagoria of racial victimology, is that America continuously aspires to the “shackling” and “destruction” of “black bodies.”

Chicago’s four torturers certainly have not read Between the World and Me. But the book’s worldview echoes throughout our society, including in the inner city.