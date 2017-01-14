January 14, 2017

CARTEL DRUG LORD ORDERED TO PAY $1 MILLION INDEMNITY FOR DEA AGENT’S MURDER:

A Mexican federal court made the ruling.

A federal judge has ordered a drug lord convicted in the 1985 killings of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a Mexican government pilot to pay relatives of the victims nearly $1 million in compensation, officials said Friday.

The Federal Judicial Council announced the 20.8 million peso penalty in a statement without naming any of the parties involved.

But a judicial official confirmed that the order is directed at Ernesto “Don Neto” Fonseca Carrillo, co-founder of the Guadalajara cartel, for the case of the kidnapping, torture and killing of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena.