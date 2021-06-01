June 1, 2021

HERE’S WHERE I WAS OVER THE WEEKEND: That’s my incredible son, Marcus, on the right, who gifted me the Indy 500 last year, but it turned out to be a non-spectator event, so we came this year. Am I still excited? You bet I am.

We were in the grandstand in the middle of turn two, saw a tremendously fast, exciting and safe race. Speaking as someone who pushed a Formula Ford around SCCA tracks for three years, I still marvel at the skill level of these guys (and one woman, not named “Danica”) doing 230 mph laps on a slightly banked, four-turn, two-and-a-half-mile rectangle.