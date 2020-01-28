January 28, 2020

CAN THERE ACTUALLY BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST? My former Heritage Foundation colleague James Carafano is a realist in such matters, so I put great stock in his assessment of the prospects for the plan President Donald Trump is set to unveil today.

“What Trump is putting on the table is, in essence, a Marshall Plan to help the Palestinian people. And it’s a very big investment — proportionally even larger than what we put forward for rebuilding Western Europe after World War II,” Carafano writes this morning on Fox News.

“In return for that investment, the plan proposes some significant land concessions from the Palestinians and a long list of compromises to be made by both sides.” My View (For what it’s worth): There’s hardly anything short of national suicide left for Israel to offer, so it will have to be the Palestinians making the big concessions this time around.