February 21, 2018

CAN SOMEONE TELL SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND $133M IS MORE THAN $54.4M? The numbers are significant because the New York Democrat — who is expected to mount a bid for her party’s 2020 presidential nomination — thinks the NRA has a “chokehold” on Congress that blocks gun control.

In fact, as LifeZette’s Kathryn Blackhurst explains, the NRA spent “only” $54.4 million in contributions to, mostly, Republican congressional incumbents and challengers, while Priorities USA, the liberal PAC created and run by two former Obama campaign veterans, spent $133 million on Democrats, especially Hillary Clinton.

Add the spending totals by three other liberal PACs and NRA was outspent in 2016 $393 million to $54.4 million. So tell us Mrs. Gillibrand, how does $54.4 million buy more of a chokehold in the nation’s capitol than $393 million???