May 12, 2020

CAN ATHEISTS DO GOOD? Of course they can, but that question leads down a rabbit hole. At least according to this from philosopher William Lane Craig’s video shop. Better question: If atheists are right about God, what can be objectively good?

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): On that last question, read Arthur Allen Leff’s classic, Memorandum from the Devil. “I am something of a connoisseur of these attempts by scholarly humans to find and describe some meaning in their personal and species existence, and when nonironic divine address comes out of Langdell Hall these days, attention must be paid.”