May 21, 2019

BUTTIGIEG ABOUT TO HIT TWO BIG OBSTACLES: One of those obstacles was the third president of the country and the other was the seventh. Pete Buttigieg wants to erase both of them from their status as founders of the modern Democratic Party. This could be a problem for South Bend’s absentee mayor.

He claims that’s all he’s advocating but where does it end once we start down the road of Stalinist revisionism of history? Take apart the Jefferson Memorial stone by stone? Burn Jackson’s Hermitage to the ground?