October 3, 2019

BUILDING THE PERFECT BEAST: Neo on Designing the perfect Donald Trump.

I can imagine a Republican candidate who might have done all of that and yet retained a smooth and relatively polite and erudite style, and yet would also have managed to defeat Hillary Clinton (that last bit is all-important, because without that it would be moot). And although such a combination of traits in one person isn’t literally impossible, it is so unlikely that I don’t think it’s realistic to have expected such a person to have come along at just the right juncture in 2016. It would be like waiting for Godot.

[ADDENDUM: That perfect candidate would have to have a keen intelligence, articulate speech, impeccable character, spotless record, winning and likeable and magnetic personality, the strength of character to stand up to terrible mud-slinging unperturbed, and also be able to fight dirty enough to win against the dirtiest of fighters. Only a few extremely unusual historical figures have that combination of traits, and no politician alive today has them.

A gentleman (or gentlewoman) on the right probably would not survive this particular political climate, and that fact way predated Trump. In fact, at this point, a gentleman or gentlewoman on the left doesn’t seem to have much chance of surviving either.]