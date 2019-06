BUFF WITH ITALIAN FRIENDS: The link headline is literally accurate. Check out the photo: A USAF B-52 flies in formation with other U.S. and Italian aircraft in an exercise over the Adriatic Sea. If you expected something else, then shame on you.

It’s actually a fine photo snapped on a beautiful day. Adriatic islands, magnificent aircraft, blue water with a boat wake. Congrats to the USAF staff sergeant who took it.

By the way, happy Flag Day.