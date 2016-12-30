December 30, 2016

BRITAIN’S PRIME MINISTER REBUKES JOHN KERRY: Teresa May demonstrating a Thatcher inclination? The Guardian thinks she’s playing up to Trump. Britain did vote for the UN resolution calling on Israel to stop construction of settlements in disputed territory. However:

The prime minister’s spokesman said May thought it was not appropriate to make such strongly worded attacks on the makeup of a government or to focus solely on the issue of Israeli settlements.

“We do not believe that it is appropriate to attack the composition of the democratically elected government of an ally,” he said. “The government believes that negotiations will only succeed when they are conducted between the two parties, supported by the international community.”