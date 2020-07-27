July 27, 2020

«
BRIT SHOWS HOW TO STAND UP TO, DEFEAT CANCEL CULTURE: Wow, Nick Buckley refused to be cowed, threatened a lawsuit, and insisted the cowardly woke board that fired him for accurately describing BLM and its goals be gone.

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 12:01 pm
