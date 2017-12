BREACHER HITS THE BEACH: A USMC M1A1 assault breacher vehicle (ABV) rolls off a landing craft in exercise Steel Knight 2018. (The ABV is a M1A1 Abrams tank modified for combat engineer missions such as breaching a minefield. Here’s a basic description of the vehicle.)

VERY RELATED: The Orange County Register describes the full-scale USMC Steel Knight exercise. It is an annual exercise — but this year remember Inchon.