BOMBS AWAY: A Boeing B-17G-50-VE (S/N 44-8167) of the 15th Air Force, 2nd Bomb Group, 96th Bomb Squadron, drops its bomb load. The photo also provides a decent view od several of the Fortress’ .50 caliber machine gun ball turrets, the top turret, the chin turret, and the belly turret. (From StrategyPage’s WW2 aircraft photo series.)

VERY MUCH RELATED: Randall Jarrell’s The Death of the Ball Turret Gunner.