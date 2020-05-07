May 7, 2020

«
DOUBLING DOWN ON HIS DOUBLE STANDARD: Biden Vows to Destroy Campus Due Process Again If Elected. He shamelessly continues promoting injustice for men accused of sexual assault — except himself, of course. That’s different.

Posted by John Tierney at 4:08 pm
