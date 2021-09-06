September 6, 2021

BIDEN LOSES MIGRANT KIDS, MSM YAWNS: Issues & Insights notes that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently acknowledged that it cannot account for more than 4,500 children of illegal immigrants who crossed the U.S. border with Mexico.

Credit goes to Axios for submitting the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request that unearthed the data. But why does the public have to depend upon a feistily independent news outlet instead of the Grey Lady or the Washington Pest for such news?

“As of Sunday, the New York Times hadn’t mentioned it. Nor had the Washington Post. Nor any other major newspaper. There’s been no mention of the findings on the network news, on CNN, or on MSNBC. The story has been picked up only by some conservative news outlets,” Issues & Insights points out.

This is significant, of course, because when the previous administration lost track of a third as many migrant kids, the Times, Post, the networks, etc. etc. went crazy. One might think such hypocrisy would be so embarrassing that it would be addressed by the owners. I’m not holding my breath.