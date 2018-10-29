October 29, 2018

BESIDES TRUMP, IT’S ALSO THE FAULT OF FOX NEWS, RIGHT-WING RADIO: Leave it to Michael Moore to reveal the deepest of secrets. This time it’s that “angry right-wing men” are responsible for political violence in America, thanks to Fox News and conservative Talk Radio.

If you don’t believe it, just watch ABC, NBC, CBS, MSDNC and CNN for, oh, maybe five minutes and you will surely hear the best and brightest among us reinforcing Moore’s rant, uh, analysis. Just think how much simpler everything is when the smart people do all of our thinking for us!