April 23, 2020

BEIJING’S IMPERIAL COMMUNIST WORLD ORDER: The Wuhan virus debacle and Beijing’s on-going information war are a preview of the 2049 Imperial World Order envisioned by the Chinese Communist Party.

Hong Kong is a thorn in CCP-Beijing’s gut. On April 18, Beijing’s Hong Kong lackeys arrested 15 renowned pro-democracy activists. The detained included members of Hong Kong’s local government as well as civil rights lawyers. The charge: participating in unauthorized anti-government protests in 2019.

Two to 4 million Hong Kongers participated in those protests. (The city has a population of about 7.5 million.) Why target the 15?

Beijing decided to “decapitate” the pro-democracy leaders, with the goal of terrorizing the rest of the city.

My guess: Beijing bets that global media focus on the pandemic serves as a cover from the dictatorship’s political strike. Following the Hong Kong 15’s arrest, the CCP’s Hong Kong lackeys claimed Beijing does not recognize legal restrictions that bar the CCP government from intruding on the city’s local political matters.

Goodbye Two Chinas, One System. We’ve another preview of the CCP’s disregard for treaties and contracts.