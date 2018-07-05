July 5, 2018

BEASTLY JUSTICE: Lions eat rhino poachers in a South African game preserve.

Rangers discovered the remains of two, possibly three, people in a lion enclosure in the Sibuya reserve, near the south-east town of Kenton-on-Sea.

A high-powered rifle and an axe were also found.

There has been an rise in poaching in Africa in recent years, to feed growing demand for rhino horn in parts of Asia.

In China, Vietnam and elsewhere, rhino horn is erroneously believed to have aphrodisiac qualities.