March 9, 2021

BARI WEISS: The Miseducation of America’s Elites. Affluent parents, terrified of running afoul of the new orthodoxy in their children’s private schools, organize in secret.

One private school parent, born in a Communist nation, tells me: “I came to this country escaping the very same fear of retaliation that now my own child feels.” Another joked: “We need to feed our families. Oh, and pay $50,000 a year to have our children get indoctrinated.” A teacher in New York City put it most concisely: “To speak against this is to put all of your moral capital at risk.”