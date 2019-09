WARNING: THE FDA IS HAZARDOUS TO PUBLIC HEALTH: A Bad Case of the Vapors. By exploiting a bogus nicotine-vaping scare that they fomented (with the help of alarmist journalists), federal and state officials are adopting policies that could shorten the lives of millions of Americans. My piece in City Journal discusses the hype and the harm from the vaping panic — the deadliest example yet of how progressivism has corrupted the public-health profession in America.