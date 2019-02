BACKGROUND TO THE TRUMP-KIM HANOI SUMMIT: From last week but still current.

No one is astonished that North Korea’s criminal regime still has nuclear weapons. In many respects, nukes and ICBMs are Kim’s only bargaining chips. Many, however, are warily amazed that the diplomatic process continues.

