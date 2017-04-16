April 16, 2017

B-24 LIBERATOR MEMORIAL: In WW2 my uncle, Burt Jones, flew the US Navy’s anti-submarine warfare variant of the B-24 Liberator. StrategyPage’s WW2 aircraft series has two B-24 photos of the Army version. One is a dramatic snapshot of a B-24 bomb strike. The other photo shows a single B-24 in flight. Its caption mentions the Navy model PB4Y-2 Privateer. I recall Uncle Burt telling me that his squadron began operations in North Africa using Army B-24s. The planes had some modifications for anti-submarine warfare and long-range over-water patrol, but the Army Air Forces and the Navy basically flew the same bomber. Wikipedia says the USN didn’t get the Privateer variant until 1944, so it looks like the historical record reinforces the memory. After WW2 Uncle Burt became a commercial helicopter pilot. He spent a lot of time supporting firefighting operations in the Pacific Northwest. He passed away last month, on March 12, at the age of 93. Easter is a day of peace. Uncle Burt was the kind of courageous man who defended freedom and made peace. My family cherishes his service and his memory.