June 6, 2017
“Things I say and do don’t have to fit into a political manifesto,” she said. “The way I see my role is to make people understand that the wonderful Western idea of multiculturalism and political correctness is counterproductive. It works to help them [the radical Islamists]. So we have to abandon that.”
The article includes her take on Trump: “…he is too inexperienced to resist distractions.” She thinks he Trump should focus on combating political Islamism. She’s also worried about European populists.