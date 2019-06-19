June 19, 2019

ATTENTION MEDIA HYSTERICS: Iran’s dictatorship declared war on America 40 years ago.

…Honest commentary on the Trump administration’s 2019 diplomatic, economic and military clash with Iran’s vicious dictatorship requires historical context.

Here’s critical historical Fact One: Since 1979, the year the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and his initially broad coalition toppled Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the revolutionary Islamic Iranian regime Khomeini established has been at war with the United States.