March 10, 2021

AS THE VACCINES ARRIVE: Warp Speed’s Manhattan Project Success Doesn’t Mean the Wuhan Virus War Is Over.

Operation Warp Speed, created by former President Donald Trump’s administration, rates as a medical Manhattan Project. Within a year, Warp Speed developed at least three vaccines effective against COVID-19/the Wuhan virus. “Manhattan Project” has become slang for a chancy venture (e.g., a crash software development program) that succeeds in an astonishingly short time. The 1960s Apollo program to send humans to the moon and return them alive was occasionally called a peacetime Manhattan Project because Apollo produced and successfully employed revolutionary space technologies (plural) to achieve its goal inside a decade.

The virus is still out there, but thanks to vaccines we’re turning the corner.

As far as the CDC is concerned, Moderna and Pfizer have proved their worth. The CDC issued new guidelines (effective March 8) advising Americans that “If you’ve been fully vaccinated … You can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.” Another CDC bullet point: “If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19” — again, if you’ve been vaccinated — “you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms.” For Americans who respect the U.S. Constitution, Warp Speed vaccines protect the Bill of Rights. Americans, the vaccines are restoring your right to freely assemble.

