December 28, 2020

ARROGANT BLINDNESS IN ATTACKS ON WHITE EVANGELICALS: Writing for The Federalist, Nathaniel Blake points out that, as has become tiresomely typical in the holiday season, Christmas 2020 occasioned an outpouring of elitist attacks on the quarter of the American population who identify as evangelicals, especially those who are also white.

The only new element in these assaults this time around was inclusion of criticism of white evangelicals for being less than cooperative in the Covid lockdown madness since March. But Blake, who has a PhD. in political theory (Strauss?), shines an especially illuminating light on former National Review staff writer David French.

French, like Nicolas Kristof at the New York Times and Michael Luo at the New Yorker, based his analysis, according to Blake, on two flawed assumptions. First, that denominational and other differences within evangelicalism are of no importance.

“Lumping Pentecostals, Presbyterians, and prosperity-gospel preachers together is sloppy, as is neglecting to distinguish between those who are committed churchgoers and those who are only nominally evangelical,” Blake writes.

Second is the common assumption among Never-Trumpers and the Left that voting for Orange Man Bad is evidence of an irretrievably immoral character.

“It is easy to pick out Trumpian words and deeds that are not compatible with the gospel. It is also easy to do the same with his Democratic opponents and their policies. Asserting that voting for Trump is a moral stain on evangelicals, without weighing the alternatives, presumes what is in question,” Blake contends.

How long before French’s name appears on a masthead somewhere in the progressive media?