August 15, 2019

ARMORED VEHICLE FIRING FROM THE SHIP DECK: Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) fire a Light Armored Vehicle’s M242 Bushmaster 25mm chain gun from the deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp. They are participating in a Defense of the Amphibious Task Force drill. The armored vehicle’s 25mm chain gun can be an effective weapon when defending against small boat attacks (like those favored by Iran in the Persian Gulf).

