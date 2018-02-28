February 28, 2018

ARMED TEACHERS WILL STOP ‘DERANGED MADMAN KILLING DEFENSELESS KIDS:’ That’s the view of Colorado’s Laura Caro, chief of a citizen’s group known as FASTER. The group is behind the campaign that has put armed and highly trained teachers in dozens of Colorado schools.

“What happens in these mass killing events, is on average one person is shot every 17 seconds,” Carno said Wednesday, according to LifeZette’s Kathryn Blackhurst. And “if that’s your kid in the hallway, in the cafeteria, in the classroom, how many 17-second intervals are you OK with if you have a school resource officer running toward the scene or a police officer being called to the scene?” Every parent knows the answer to that question.