October 2, 2020

ARE FAMILY DECLINE, RADICAL POLITICAL ACTIVISM LINKED? Institute for Family Studies’ Nichola Zill zeroes in on a new study that found married folks significantly more likely to vote than unmarried adults, as well as another that suggests having children is a greater motivator of community involvement, including casting ballots on election day. Never-married adults are more likely to engage in protests or other similar activities.

Zill concludes: “These results bolster concerns that current trends toward delayed family formation and non-formation may well be having negative effects on the healthy functioning of many communities and of American democracy in general.”