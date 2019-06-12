June 12, 2019

AOC WANTS A RAISE? ISSUES & INSIGHTS HAS A BETTER IDEA: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) thinks her current salary of $174,000 a year isn’t enough to keep her colleagues from using all those evil “dark-money loopholes.” House Democrats are considering allowing a $2,500 Cost-Of-Living Adjustment (COLA), but AOC says that’s not enough.

Now along comes the Issues & Insights crew with an absolutely brilliant proposal: AOC’s current salary is three times the Median Household Income (MHI) for her congressional district of $58,331, which clearly makes it a prime illustration of America’s yawning income gap.

So how about AOC and every other member of the House be paid whatever the MHI is for their district? Just think of the incentives that pay structure would instantly create for every representative to get serious about the growing the U.S. economy, creating new jobs and opening the doors of opportunity for everybody in their district. Why, it might even make Supply Sider Reaganauts out of them!!