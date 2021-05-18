May 18, 2021

ANY BETS ON WHEN DOJ SHUTS DOWN MARICOPA AUDIT: Public Interest Legal Foundation’s J. Christian Adams notes that Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pamela Karlan’s threat to bring federal charges against officials with the Maricopa County 2020 election audit lacks legal authority. And speaking of baseless, when is Karlan going to correct the record regarding her 2009 Duke Law law journal claim about the Bush administration’s alleged failure to file Voting Rights Act suits?

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Nothing says “normal, fraud-free election” like baseless threats to bring federal charges against people auditing the votes.