August 31, 2017

ANOTHER SHOW OF FORCE IN KOREA:

U.S., Japanese and South Korean warplanes carried out a show of force against North Korea, as Russia warned the United States that new sanctions against the reclusive nation would be “dangerous.”

Two U.S. B-1B supersonic bombers from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam and four U.S. F-35 stealth fighter jets from the Marine Corps Air Station in Iwakuni, Japan, joined four South Korean jets and two Japanese warplanes for the exercises Wednesday.