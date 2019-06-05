June 5, 2019

ANOTHER LEFTY DARK MONEY FRONT GROUP EXPOSED: Ever hear of or contributed money to SalmonState? You probably thought it’s an Alaska-based environmental non-profit. It’s not, it’s a front for the New Venture Fund. Hayden Ludwig of the Capital Research Center explains:

“Together with its three ‘sister’ nonprofits, the New Venture Fund forms a massive ‘dark money’ network housed in the D.C. headquarters of Arabella Advisors, a for-profit philanthropy consulting firm created by ex-Clinton administration staffer Eric Kessler.

“And Arabella’s empire is dark. Between 2013 and 2017, its four interlocking nonprofits brought in a staggering $1.6 billion—largely from untraceable donors and major foundations on the Left, including George Soros’s Open Society Foundations.”

Ludwig has much more here.