September 28, 2017

Professional Humor Regulators: This is at least the third time that Facebook’s attempts to filter “fake news” has failed. The first time, they hired a handful of SJW’s with no journalism experience, then they tried an algorithm that over-filtered, and now clearly marked satire sites are being shunted away from appearing on news feeds. Frustrated with Facebook’s administrative opacity, the Italian humor site Lercio published the following:

“All we could do was ask the usual friend whose brother-in-law has a cousin whose sister is the mistress of Zuckerberg’s chauffeur” to tell them unofficially what might have happened. That is when they were told, still unofficially, that they had likely been caught by Facebook’s recently launched anti-fake news filtering measures.”

As the article’s author Francesca Fanucci points out: “Jokes and satire, no matter how disturbing or offensive, are not fake news, especially when they come from websites like Lercio whose entire raison d’être is to serve a massive group of readers who are totally aware of its humor.”