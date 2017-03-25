March 25, 2017

ANOTHER ESCAPE TUNNEL FOUND BENEATH A MEXICAN PRISON: Looks like it was dug to help Los Zetas cartel gunmen.

Mexican authorities said Friday they found a long escape tunnel beneath a prison in Tamaulipas that likely took many months to dig.

Prison officials in the northern Mexican state said more than two dozen inmates escaped through the underground passageway.. Twelve of the 29 escaped prisoners have been recaptured.

One of the escapees killed a person in a carjacking attempt in the state capital, Ciudad Victoria, where officials say the Zetas drug cartel operates.