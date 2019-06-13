June 13, 2019

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER PRIVACY FIASCO AT FACEBOOK: What Did Zuckerberg Know and When Did He Know It?

Facebook is “worried” about emails which might link company founder/CEO Mark Zuckerberg to the company’s “questionable” privacy practices, according to a report on Wednesday in the Wall Street Journal. That’s a bit like saying my wife is “aware” that I’ve been seen enjoying the “occasional” martini, but we’ll get back to that in a moment. First, a few details from that WSJ story.

According to “people familiar with the matter,” as they say, “the unearthing of the emails in the process of responding to a continuing federal privacy investigation has raised concerns that they would be harmful to Facebook — at least from a public-relations standpoint.” Facebook has since 2012 been operating under a consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission regarding user privacy, but according to the WSJ’s unnamed sources, “Zuckerberg and other senior executives didn’t make compliance with the FTC order a priority.”

Ya think?