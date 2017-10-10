October 10, 2017

ADMITTING YOU HAVE A PROBLEM IS THE FIRST STEP: Naysayers will invariably discount anything James O’Keefe records, but this recording from Project Veritas is yet more grist for the mill about why legacy media is trusted about as much as used car salesmen (or lawyers). I really don’t mind ex-campaign staffers working for news organizations, but when they are so brazen about applying their agenda as editorial gatekeepers…

Dudich goes on to explain what he might do to target President Trump:

“I’d target his businesses, his dumb fuck of a son, Donald Jr., and Eric…Get people to boycott going to his hotels. Boycott… So a lot of the Trump brands, if you can ruin the Trump brand and you put pressure on his business and you start investigating his business and you start shutting it down, or they’re hacking or other things. He cares about his business more than he cares about being President. He would resign. Or he’d lash out and do something incredibly illegal, which he would have to.”

When the undercover journalist asks Dudich if he could make sure that the anti-Trump stories make it to the front, he replied, “Oh, we always do.” Now to be fair, it might be a simple case of a low-level nobody talking smack and trying to impress someone and overstating his importance. But it’s a good thing they have a Public Editor to sort this out. Oh, wait…