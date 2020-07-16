July 16, 2020

AND YOU CAN KEEP YOUR GAS-POWERED AUTO: Joe Biden promises as part of his Green New Deal program 100 percent zero-emissions vehicles — i.e. electrics, though they really aren’t ZEVs — by whenever. The Issues & Insights crew wonders about “the cost of all this? Who knows. Aside from the $2 trillion price tag that Biden put on his entire Green New Deal plan, he hasn’t broken down his EV mandate scheme. But Sen. Chuck Schumer has already proposed a cash-for-clunkers plan, which would cost $454 billion over a decade.”

I just pity the hapless federal bureaucrat who tries to tell my son he can no longer drive his 95 Mustang Cobra SVT restoration on the street. Few sounds in this world are sweeter than an American small-block at full song.