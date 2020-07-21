«
»

July 21, 2020

AND ANOTHER MSM FABLE BITES THE DUST: Christopher Bedford, formerly of the Daily Caller News Foundation and more recently with The Federalist, finally gets The Atlantic to admit its recent piece, How I Became a Police Abolitionist, was based on, shall we say, its author’s creative skills rather than hard facts.

Again I ask, when do MSM outlets like The Atlantic (the New York Times, Washington Post, ABC, NBC, CBS, et. al.) apologize to readers for repeatedly presenting lies as truth?

Posted by Mark Tapscott at 10:01 am
