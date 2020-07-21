July 21, 2020

AND ANOTHER MSM FABLE BITES THE DUST: Christopher Bedford, formerly of the Daily Caller News Foundation and more recently with The Federalist, finally gets The Atlantic to admit its recent piece, How I Became a Police Abolitionist, was based on, shall we say, its author’s creative skills rather than hard facts.

Again I ask, when do MSM outlets like The Atlantic (the New York Times, Washington Post, ABC, NBC, CBS, et. al.) apologize to readers for repeatedly presenting lies as truth?