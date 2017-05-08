May 8, 2017

AN F-35 REFUELS ENROUTE TO ESTONIA: Why the show of force? Well, Ukraine continues to simmer. In April Estonians said NATO’s buildup reassured them. Here are the latest ceasefire violations in Ukraine as reported by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM). As for DPR and LPR in the linked report, they are the Russian-backed rebel statelets in Ukraine, the Donetsk Peoples Republic and the Luhansk Peoples Republic.

PLANE CORRECTED: The caption says “F-35 Lightning II.” Everyone should read the caption.